Open Menu

Pentagon Says US Confident In Current Security Aid To Ukraine, When Asked About ATACMS

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Pentagon Says US Confident in Current Security Aid to Ukraine, When Asked About ATACMS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The United States is confident in the military capabilities it has already provided Ukraine forces, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday, when asked where the Biden administration stands on the potential delivery of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).

"We're providing artillery, we're providing air defense, we continue to train Ukrainians at US bases and with our partners and allies around the world. So, I think we feel very confident in the equipment, the systems, the capabilities that we've been able to provide Ukraine," Singh said during a press briefing, when asked about the potential provision of ATACMS for Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to facilitate the delivery of ATACMS during a phone call on Monday. ATACMS are a long-range missile system capable of striking deep into Russian territory, prompting concerns about potential escalation upon their delivery.

Last week, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told Sputnik that there have been no updates within the Biden administration on the potential provision of ATACMS.

Related Topics

World Army Ukraine Russia Pentagon White House United States

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

23 minutes ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

21 minutes ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

25 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

21 minutes ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

22 minutes ago
Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime M ..

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for ..

14 minutes ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

38 minutes ago
 Sirajul Haq demands neutral caretaker setup

Sirajul Haq demands neutral caretaker setup

14 minutes ago
 Mexico Not Planning to Join BRICS - President

Mexico Not Planning to Join BRICS - President

14 minutes ago
 Young farmer electrocuted

Young farmer electrocuted

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World