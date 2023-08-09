Pentagon Says US Confident in Current Security Aid to Ukraine, When Asked About ATACMS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The United States is confident in the military capabilities it has already provided Ukraine forces, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday, when asked where the Biden administration stands on the potential delivery of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).

"We're providing artillery, we're providing air defense, we continue to train Ukrainians at US bases and with our partners and allies around the world. So, I think we feel very confident in the equipment, the systems, the capabilities that we've been able to provide Ukraine," Singh said during a press briefing, when asked about the potential provision of ATACMS for Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to facilitate the delivery of ATACMS during a phone call on Monday. ATACMS are a long-range missile system capable of striking deep into Russian territory, prompting concerns about potential escalation upon their delivery.

Last week, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told Sputnik that there have been no updates within the Biden administration on the potential provision of ATACMS.