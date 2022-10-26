UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says US Continues To Provide Ukraine Info To Conduct Operations Against Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Pentagon Says US Continues to Provide Ukraine Info to Conduct Operations Against Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The United States continues to provide Ukraine with information to support their operations against Russian forces, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"We regularly communicate with our Ukrainian counterparts on a variety of levels, and have been doing that for a very long time, going as far back as 2014.

We do provide Ukraine with information to enable them to make decisions and conduct operations," Ryder said during a press briefing. "These are Ukrainian operations, they're making the decisions and they're executing their plans."

In May, former Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the US does not provide intelligence on the location of Russian military leadership or participate in targeting decisions.

The US has provided Ukraine material and informational assistance since the launch of Russia's special military operation on February 24.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon United States February May

Recent Stories

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of I ..

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty

13 minutes ago
 New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate ..

New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate as Truss Amid Economic Storm

13 minutes ago
 Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ni ..

Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ninth Sanctions Package Against ..

19 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers ..

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers After Russian Court Upholds S ..

30 minutes ago
 Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter ..

Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter Use of New LNG-Terminal - Mini ..

30 minutes ago
 Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If ..

Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If Tactical Nuke Used in Ukraine

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.