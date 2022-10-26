Pentagon Says US Continues to Provide Ukraine Info to Conduct Operations Against Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The United States continues to provide Ukraine with information to support their operations against Russian forces, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"We regularly communicate with our Ukrainian counterparts on a variety of levels, and have been doing that for a very long time, going as far back as 2014.

We do provide Ukraine with information to enable them to make decisions and conduct operations," Ryder said during a press briefing. "These are Ukrainian operations, they're making the decisions and they're executing their plans."

In May, former Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the US does not provide intelligence on the location of Russian military leadership or participate in targeting decisions.

The US has provided Ukraine material and informational assistance since the launch of Russia's special military operation on February 24.