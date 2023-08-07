Open Menu

Pentagon Says US Defense Chief Hosting Iraqi Counterpart At Honor Cordon Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Pentagon Says US Defense Chief Hosting Iraqi Counterpart at Honor Cordon Ceremony

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is hosting his Iraqi counterpart Thabet al-Abbasi at an honor cordon ceremony in the United States, the Defense Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is hosting his Iraqi counterpart Thabet al-Abbasi at an honor cordon ceremony in the United States, the Defense Department said on Monday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will host Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi of Iraq at an honor cordon ceremony at the River Entrance August 7 at 3 pm EDT," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Last month, a helicopter conducting counterterrorism missions in Iraq as part of the US-led Operation Inherent Resolve was damaged in an in-flight mishap near Erbil.

The coalition continues to operate in Iraq and Syria to take on remaining elements of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).

Defense communications between the United States and Iraq come in the wake of decades of intervention in the country, including the Gulf War, Iraq War and broader Global War on Terrorism.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Pentagon Iraq Austin United States August

Recent Stories

Additional IGP gives cash rewards, commendation ce ..

Additional IGP gives cash rewards, commendation certificates to CIA officials

6 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb withdraws PEMRA Amendment Bill ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb withdraws PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023

6 minutes ago
 US Judge Dismisses Trump's Defamation Counterclaim ..

US Judge Dismisses Trump's Defamation Counterclaim Against E. Jean Carroll - Fil ..

6 minutes ago
 RPO holds open court

RPO holds open court

6 minutes ago
 All possible resources being utilized to promote s ..

All possible resources being utilized to promote sports: DC

10 minutes ago
 PPC to organize mango party for journalists, famil ..

PPC to organize mango party for journalists, family members

10 minutes ago
PAC directs FIA to probe FPSC's past 15-year appoi ..

PAC directs FIA to probe FPSC's past 15-year appointments

10 minutes ago
 DC takes notice over non treatment of minor

DC takes notice over non treatment of minor

10 minutes ago
 OPF praises PM for restoration of zone five housin ..

OPF praises PM for restoration of zone five housing scheme

15 minutes ago
 Punjab govt delegation led by CM visits Agro Clust ..

Punjab govt delegation led by CM visits Agro Cluster and Cotton Textile Unit in ..

15 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs250 mln for opening girls' child ..

Govt allocates Rs250 mln for opening girls' child protection centres: DG

15 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers offered for 13 killed in train acc ..

Funeral prayers offered for 13 killed in train accident

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World