Pentagon Says US Defense Chief Hosting Iraqi Counterpart at Honor Cordon Ceremony

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is hosting his Iraqi counterpart Thabet al-Abbasi at an honor cordon ceremony in the United States, the Defense Department said on Monday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will host Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi of Iraq at an honor cordon ceremony at the River Entrance August 7 at 3 pm EDT," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Last month, a helicopter conducting counterterrorism missions in Iraq as part of the US-led Operation Inherent Resolve was damaged in an in-flight mishap near Erbil.

The coalition continues to operate in Iraq and Syria to take on remaining elements of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).

Defense communications between the United States and Iraq come in the wake of decades of intervention in the country, including the Gulf War, Iraq War and broader Global War on Terrorism.