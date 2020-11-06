Pentagon Says US Defense Secretary Esper Has No Plans to Resign, Media Reports Inaccurate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Media reports about US Defense Secretary Mark Esper's plans to leave his post are inaccurate, he continues to perform his duties, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said.

"The NBC story is inaccurate and misleading in many ways.

To be clear, Secretary of Defense Esper has no plans to resign, nor has he been asked to submit a letter of resignation," Hoffman wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

"He continues to serve the nation as the Secretary of Defense at the pleasure of the President and is working on the irreversible implementation of the National Defense Strategy," he added.