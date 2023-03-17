UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says US Did Not Ask Russia For Apology After Black Sea Drone Incident

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The United States did not request an apology from Russia following the crash of a US drone in the Black Sea after interception by Russian jets, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"No, we did not ask for an apology," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the US MQ-9 drone crashed in the Black Sea near Crimea after engaging in sharp maneuvering. The US alleges that Russian jets sent to intercept the drone struck its propeller, resulting in the crash. Russia denies the Su-27 jets came into contact or used weapons against the drone.

Earlier on Thursday, the US released a video from the drone purporting to show the moments before the crash, during which Russian jets are seen flying near the drone, but not striking it.

