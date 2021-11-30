UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says US Does Not Want To See Aggressive Action From Russia-Belarus Drills

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The United States does not want to see any aggressive or destabilizing actions during the military drills of Russia and Belarus near the Ukrainian border since the situation there is already tense, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing.

"We don't want to see actions that are unnecessarily aggressive or destabilizing to what is already a very tense situation (on the Russian-Ukrainian border)," Kirby said on Monday.

