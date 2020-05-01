Pentagon Says US Expected to Battle COVID-19 Pandemic for 6 Months to Year

The fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States is expected to last between six months and a year, US Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord said during a press briefing on Thursday

"I think the nation is going to be battling COVID for six months or a year," Lord told reporters.

Lord said the Defense Department has several pressing objectives to fulfill, including providing enough personal protective equipment to non-medical personnel, refilling the national stockpile, preparing for a potential COVID-19 outbreak this fall or any other pandemic that may occur in the future.

The United States must ensure that there is security and resiliency in the medical industrial base, Lord added.

The United States has confirmed more than 1,042,874 COVID-19 cases with more than 61,200 deaths caused by the disease as of Thursday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.