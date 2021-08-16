UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says US Forces Working To Reestablish Security At Kabul Airport - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:15 PM

Pentagon Says US Forces Working to Reestablish Security at Kabul Airport - Reports

US military forces are working to reestablish security at the Kabul international airport after breaches occurred overnight, Politico reported on Monday citing Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) US military forces are working to reestablish security at the Kabul international airport after breaches occurred overnight, Politico reported on Monday citing Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.

On Sunday, the Kabul airport descended into chaos due to the intensity of flights evacuating diplomats and also as Afghans attempt to leave the country after the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) seized power.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Kabul Russia Pentagon Sunday Airport

Recent Stories

Police carries out search operation in Morgah area ..

Police carries out search operation in Morgah area

4 minutes ago
 Interpol Issues Global Alert to Governments Over C ..

Interpol Issues Global Alert to Governments Over COVID-19 Vaccine Fraud

4 minutes ago
 US Middle East forces chief met Taliban in Doha: P ..

US Middle East forces chief met Taliban in Doha: Pentagon official

5 minutes ago
 Biden to break silence with address to nation on A ..

Biden to break silence with address to nation on Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 KP govt has taken pragmatic steps in all sectors f ..

KP govt has taken pragmatic steps in all sectors for maximum relief to people: A ..

9 minutes ago
 Iran imposes new restrictions as Covid hits new re ..

Iran imposes new restrictions as Covid hits new records

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.