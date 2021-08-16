Pentagon Says US Forces Working to Reestablish Security at Kabul Airport - Reports

US military forces are working to reestablish security at the Kabul international airport after breaches occurred overnight, Politico reported on Monday citing Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) US military forces are working to reestablish security at the Kabul international airport after breaches occurred overnight, Politico reported on Monday citing Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.

On Sunday, the Kabul airport descended into chaos due to the intensity of flights evacuating diplomats and also as Afghans attempt to leave the country after the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) seized power.