Pentagon Says US Has Information Russia Working to Create Pretext for Ukraine Invasion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The US Defense Department has "very credible" intelligence indicating that Russia is laying the groundwork that would serve as a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"We have information that they (Russia) pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct what we call a 'false flag' operation, an operation designed to look like an attack on them or their people, or Russian speaking people in Ukraine, again, as an excuse to go in," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We already have indications that Russian influence actors are already starting to fabricate Ukrainian provocations in both state and social media, to try to justify in advance some sort of pretext for incursion."

Kirby did not specify what kind of intelligence the United States has about the alleged Russian preparations to invade Ukraine.

Pentagon is not ready to announce how the United States will communicate what it is seeing on the ground in Ukraine but thought it was important to demonstrate to Russia it is aware of what if going on there, Kirby added.

Tensions around Ukraine intensified over the past several weeks after an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also affirmed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.