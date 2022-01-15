UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says US Has Information Russia Working To Create Pretext For Ukraine Invasion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2022 | 12:13 AM

Pentagon Says US Has Information Russia Working to Create Pretext for Ukraine Invasion

The US Defense Department has "very credible" intelligence indicating that Russia is laying the groundwork that would serve as a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The US Defense Department has "very credible" intelligence indicating that Russia is laying the groundwork that would serve as a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"We have information that they (Russia) pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct what we call a 'false flag' operation, an operation designed to look like an attack on them or their people, or Russian speaking people in Ukraine, again, as an excuse to go in," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We already have indications that Russian influence actors are already starting to fabricate Ukrainian provocations in both state and social media, to try to justify in advance some sort of pretext for incursion."

Kirby did not specify what kind of intelligence the United States has about the alleged Russian preparations to invade Ukraine.

Pentagon is not ready to announce how the United States will communicate what it is seeing on the ground in Ukraine but thought it was important to demonstrate to Russia it is aware of what if going on there, Kirby added.

Tensions around Ukraine intensified over the past several weeks after an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also affirmed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media United States Turkish Lira Border

Recent Stories

Punjab University Vice Chancellor condoles death o ..

Punjab University Vice Chancellor condoles death of mother of Dr Noshina

3 minutes ago
 Gazprom, Russia Not to Blame for Energy Crisis in ..

Gazprom, Russia Not to Blame for Energy Crisis in Europe - Novak

3 minutes ago
 Almaty Airport Reinforces Security as Flights Resu ..

Almaty Airport Reinforces Security as Flights Resume After Protests - Interior M ..

3 minutes ago
 Erdogan, Johnson Discuss Ukraine, Syria by Phone - ..

Erdogan, Johnson Discuss Ukraine, Syria by Phone - President's Office

3 minutes ago
 National Security Policy to be implemented in true ..

National Security Policy to be implemented in true perspective: Dr Moeed Yusuf

31 minutes ago
 1 in 10 COVID patients could be infectious after 1 ..

1 in 10 COVID patients could be infectious after 10 days

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.