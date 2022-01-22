Pentagon Says US-led Coalition Provided Airstrike Support to SDF During IS Prison Break

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) The US-led Coalition provided Syrian Democratic Forces airstrike support during a prison break by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in Hasakah, Syria, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"We have provided some airstrikes to support them (SDF) as they deal with this particular prison break," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby said he has no details on the number of airstrikes conducted or targets damaged in the operation.