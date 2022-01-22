Pentagon Says US-Led Coalition Provided Airstrike Support to SDF During IS Prison Break

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) The US-led Coalition provided the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) airstrike support during a prison break by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in city of Hasakah, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"We have provided some airstrikes to support them (SDF) as they deal with this particular prison break," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby said he has no details on the number of airstrikes conducted or targets damaged in the operation.

Fighting continues around the vicinity of the prison in Hasakah some 24 hours after the rebellion started, according to media reports.

Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) Representative in the United States Bassam Saker told Sputnik earlier in the day that authorities Hasaka in northeast Syria have imposed a curfew as they search for Islamic State militants behind the attack on the Ghweran prison.

On Thursday, Islamic State terrorists attacked a Kurdish-managed Ghweran prison when a car bomb hit the entrance of the facility and caused another blast nearby. The attack was conducted to enable prisoners to escape from the facility.

Saker said while it is still unknown whether any prisoners managed to escape, the prison now is under control of the Syrian Democratic Forces. He also confirmed that one SDF member died and seven were injured in the attack.

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011. In late 2017, the authorities declared that the Islamic State was defeated in Syria and Iraq, but counterterrorism operations are still ongoing.