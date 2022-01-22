UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says US-Led Coalition Provided Airstrike Support To SDF During IS Prison Break

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Pentagon Says US-Led Coalition Provided Airstrike Support to SDF During IS Prison Break

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) The US-led Coalition provided the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) airstrike support during a prison break by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in city of Hasakah, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"We have provided some airstrikes to support them (SDF) as they deal with this particular prison break," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby said he has no details on the number of airstrikes conducted or targets damaged in the operation.

Fighting continues around the vicinity of the prison in Hasakah some 24 hours after the rebellion started, according to media reports.

Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) Representative in the United States Bassam Saker told Sputnik earlier in the day that authorities Hasaka in northeast Syria have imposed a curfew as they search for Islamic State militants behind the attack on the Ghweran prison.

On Thursday, Islamic State terrorists attacked a Kurdish-managed Ghweran prison when a car bomb hit the entrance of the facility and caused another blast nearby. The attack was conducted to enable prisoners to escape from the facility.

Saker said while it is still unknown whether any prisoners managed to escape, the prison now is under control of the Syrian Democratic Forces. He also confirmed that one SDF member died and seven were injured in the attack.

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011. In late 2017, the authorities declared that the Islamic State was defeated in Syria and Iraq, but counterterrorism operations are still ongoing.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Militants Syria Russia Iraq Car Died United States 2017 Media From

Recent Stories

Victims of Indian abuses: Mushaal, her daughter re ..

Victims of Indian abuses: Mushaal, her daughter ready to testify before Stoke Wh ..

8 minutes ago
 Biden Admin Suspends 44 Flights to China in Respon ..

Biden Admin Suspends 44 Flights to China in Response to US Flight Suspensions - ..

8 minutes ago
 Covid-19 vaccines showed high efficacy against sev ..

Covid-19 vaccines showed high efficacy against severe Omicron: US data

8 minutes ago
 De Kock outshines Pant as South Africa clinch seri ..

De Kock outshines Pant as South Africa clinch series

8 minutes ago
 Members should avoid un-parliamentary language: Al ..

Members should avoid un-parliamentary language: Ali Muhammad

8 minutes ago
 ICT admin to seal 25 streets due to rising Covid-1 ..

ICT admin to seal 25 streets due to rising Covid-19 cases

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.