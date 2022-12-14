UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says US Monitoring Developments Along India-China Border Amid Clashes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The United States is monitoring developments along the border between India and China amid recent clashes in the contested Kashmir region, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"The Defense Department continues to closely watch developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The US has seen China continue to amass forces and build military infrastructure in the area of the LAC, which divides territory controlled by India and China in Kashmir, Ryder said.

The US fully supports India's ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation, Ryder added.

Last week, Chinese and Indian forces clashed after the former tried to transgress the LAC and unilaterally change the status quo, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday. The incursion was an attempt to challenge road construction in the area, according to Indian Justice Minister Kiran Rijiju.

Shortly after the incident, Indian and Chinese military commanders held talks to restore peace along the LAC.

Several troops were injured in the incident, which marked the first serious escalation between China and India in Kashmir since clashes in May 2020, an Indian Defense Ministry source told Sputnik.

