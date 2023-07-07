Open Menu

Pentagon Says US Not Considering Old Cluster Munitions For Ukraine, No Announcement Yet

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday that he has nothing to announce in regards to the potential provision of dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICMs) to Ukraine, noting that the United States will not consider providing older variants of the cluster munitions that pose a greater risk to civilians.

"In terms of DPICMs, I don't have anything to announce today," Ryder said during a press briefing. "That is something that is under consideration.

.. the ones that we are considering providing would not include older variants with dud rates that are higher than 2.35%."

The Biden administration continues to weigh whether to send the munitions, which may require presidential approval to export, the White House said earlier on Thursday.

Russia has warned against providing the controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine, with Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia saying it would represent a further step toward escalating the conflict.

