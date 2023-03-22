UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says US On 'Expedited Timeline' To Deliver Patriot System To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The United States will keep to its "expedited timeline" to deliver the Patriot air and missile defense system to Ukraine, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"I'm not going to get into delivery timelines, other than to say that we're confident that we'll be able to get the Patriots there on an expedited timeline," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Ryder's statement comes after media reported that the Defense Department aims to refurbish existing M1A1 Abrams main battle tank hulls instead of building new tanks in order to get them to Ukraine faster.

Sixty-five Ukrainian soldiers are currently undergoing training on how to operate the Patriot system at the Fort Sill base in the US state of Oklahoma. Once they finish the training in the United States, the soldiers are then expected to continue preparations on operating the Patriot system in Europe.

