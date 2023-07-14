Pentagon Says US, Other Foreign Cluster Munitions Presently in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Cluster munitions provided by the United States and other countries are currently in Ukraine, Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims said on Thursday.

"There are cluster munitions in Ukraine at this time," Sims said during a press briefing.

There were cluster munitions in Ukraine provided by third-party countries prior to the US' delivery of the weapons, Sims added.