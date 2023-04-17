UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says US Outreach To China 'Largely Ignored,' Investing In Credible Deterrence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Pentagon Says US Outreach to China 'Largely Ignored,' Investing in Credible Deterrence

The People's Republic of China (PRC) has largely ignored the United States' requests for communication, US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The People's Republic of China (PRC) has largely ignored the United States' requests for communication, US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday.

"The reality is, the PRC is not picking up the phone when we're calling them," Kahl said during an interview with Foreign Policy. "Our outreach to the PRC is largely ignored."

There is a lack of political will in China to communicate with the US, Kahl said. Chinese President Xi Jinping does not like to empower other officials to have contacts with the US without his oversight, Kahl said.

China would likely expand its influence to the detriment of the US and its partners if Washington does nothing, Kahl said.

Unlike the US and Soviet Union, who bolstered deconfliction lines after the Cuban Missile Crisis, China appears to have a different view of global relations, Kahl said.

China sees the answer to tensions as other powers leaving its desired sphere of influence, Kahl said.

A conflict between the US and China would be "devastating" for everybody involved and create immense collateral damage to the world economy, Kahl said. However, a conflict with China is neither imminent nor inevitable, Kahl said.

Tensions in the US-China relationship have flared on several occasions in recent months, including following the transit of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the US and meetings between US and Taiwanese officials.

The US is making large investments to maintain a credible deterrence against China over time, Kahl said. The US managed to stave off conflict with the Soviet Union for decades during the Cold War, Kahl noted, when asked if the US is simply putting off challenges related to China to the future.

