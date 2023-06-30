Pentagon Says US Prepared to Help African Countries That Seek Assistance in Lieu of Wagner

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The United States is prepared to work with African countries that seek security assistance separate from services offered by the private military company Wagner Group, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"From a United States perspective, from a Department of Defense perspective, we're going to continue to work with nations in Africa. Those that are seeking our support, to address shared interests, shared challenges, like terrorism, and where they seek and ask for our help, we will be available to do that," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The statement came in response to a question about whether African countries choose to work with Wagner Group due to a lack of other security operations.

Ryder said he is hesitant to speak on behalf of other countries about their security decisions.

The US and African countries have a common interest in a stable and secure African continent, Ryder said.

The US track record has shown that its interest is in "long-term, sustained" support for Africa and the international community, Ryder added.