UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says US Resources For Ukraine Security Assistance Not Unlimited

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Pentagon Says US Resources for Ukraine Security Assistance Not Unlimited

The Biden administration's resources to continue providing security assistance to Ukraine are not unlimited despite the fact that Congress has provided "an extraordinary amount of money," US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The Biden administration's resources to continue providing security assistance to Ukraine are not unlimited despite the fact that Congress has provided "an extraordinary amount of money," US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday.

"We have obviously had an extraordinary amount of money that Congress has given us to provide security assistance to the Ukrainians, but it's not unlimited," Kahl said during a virtual discussion hosted the Foreign Policy.

Related Topics

Ukraine Money Congress

Recent Stories

National Institute of Health (NIH) establishes Ent ..

National Institute of Health (NIH) establishes Entomology Reference Laboratory

14 seconds ago
 Sherry Rehman condoles demise of Mufti Abdul Shako ..

Sherry Rehman condoles demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

15 seconds ago
 Russia jails Putin critic Kara-Murza for 25 years

Russia jails Putin critic Kara-Murza for 25 years

19 seconds ago
 Rachmaninoff's Music Remains Powerful Unifying For ..

Rachmaninoff's Music Remains Powerful Unifying Force - US Biographer

7 minutes ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of European Council

26 minutes ago
 MBME contributes 1.5 million of its ADX-listed sha ..

MBME contributes 1.5 million of its ADX-listed shares to support ‘1 Billion Me ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.