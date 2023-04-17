Pentagon Says US Resources for Ukraine Security Assistance Not Unlimited

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The Biden administration's resources to continue providing security assistance to Ukraine are not unlimited despite the fact that Congress has provided "an extraordinary amount of money," US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday.

"We have obviously had an extraordinary amount of money that Congress has given us to provide security assistance to the Ukrainians, but it's not unlimited," Kahl said during a virtual discussion hosted the Foreign Policy.