Pentagon Says US Sending 1,000 Additional Troops To Kabul, Bringing Total To 6,000

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:38 PM

The United States is sending another 1,000 troops to Afghanistan, bringing the total new deployment figures to 6,000, Business Insider reported on Monday citing Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby

On Sunday, the Kabul airport descended into chaos due to the intensity of flights evacuating diplomats and also as Afghans attempt to leave the country after the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) seized power.

