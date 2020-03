Pentagon Says US Strikes Targeted Militia Weapons Storage Facilities Across Iraq

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) US retaliatory airstrikes hit Kataib Hezbollah weapons storage facilities across Iraq that included weapons used against coalition troops, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"Earlier this evening, the United States conducted defensive precision strikes against Kata'ib Hizbollah (KH) facilities across Iraq.

These strikes targeted five weapon storage facilities to significantly degrade their ability to conduct future attacks against Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces. These weapons storage facilities include facilities that housed weapons used to target US and coalition troops," the release said on Thursday.

Earlier, FOX reported that the United States conducted retaliation airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in response to the fatal rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq that killed two Americans and one British soldier.