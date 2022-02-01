UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says US Troops On High Alert Over Ukraine Have Not Received Deployment Orders

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a press briefing on Monday that the 8,500 US forces that have been put on heightened alert have not received any deployment orders.

"They have not been given deployment orders," Kirby said. "They've just been told to be ready on a shorter period of time in case the alliance activates that."

