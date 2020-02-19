Pentagon Says US Under Secretary Rood 'Asked to Resign'

The US Defense Department told Sputnik on Wednesday that its top policy official, Under Secretary John Rood, was asked to leave his post

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) The US Defense Department told Sputnik on Wednesday that its top policy official, Under Secretary John Rood, was asked to leave his post.

US Media reported earlier in the day the request for Rood's resignation came after senior national security leaders lost confidence in the official, who oversees the Pentagon's cooperation with US allies.

A Pentagon spokesperson said that Rood was "asked to resign."

US President Donald Trump expressed gratitude for Rood's service.

"I would like to thank John Rood for his service to our Country, and wish him well in his future endeavors!" he said on Twitter.

On May 23, 2019, Rood certified to Congress that Ukraine had begun significant reforms and anti-corruption measures that would allow Washington to deliver $250 million in promised security assistance. Rood's assessment at that time appeared to contradict the position of the White House, which has maintained that it temporarily blocked US aid to Kiev over concerns about corruption.