Pentagon Says US Will Conduct Counterterror Efforts 'Where We Need To' After Syria Raid

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) The United States will conduct counterterrorism operations such as those against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) anywhere it deems necessary, Defense Department Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

The statement came following news of a raid conducted by US forces against an individual purported to be a senior Islamic State official in northeastern Syria on Wednesday night.

"I can tell you that it happened near the village of Qamishli," Ryder said during a press briefing when asked if the raid occurred on Syrian-held territory. "Clearly, there was an ISIS (Islamic State) terrorist and (US Central Command) deemed it necessary as part of our continuing 'defeat ISIS' campaign to strike there.

.. We're going to go where we need to go if there's a threat that presents itself."

Earlier on Thursday, a military source in Syria told Sputnik that US forces killed a cattle rancher during the raid, as well as wounded and captured several members of the Syrian allied forces.

The government of Syria contends that the United States is illegally stationed in several of the country's provinces, including where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. Syria has called on the United States to respect the country's sovereignty and rights under international law.

