Pentagon Says Was Not Aware of US Military Drag Events Until Spring Congressional Hearing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) US Defense Department leaders were not aware of the practice of US military-backed drag shows events until lawmakers informed them during a congressional hearing earlier this year, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"We became aware of the drag events during an April (sic) congressional hearing, that there were drag events scheduled to take place at DoD installations and facilities, and so the Secretary (Lloyd Austin) advised that the department will not host such events," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The policy of not hosting drag events at US military installations is "long standing," Ryder added.

The statement comes amid so-called lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Pride Month, which Ryder said the Pentagon recognizes.

In late March, US Congressman Matt Gaetz informed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley about the events during a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

Milley requested copies of reports on the matter noting that it was the first time he was hearing of the events and that he does not agree with the practice. Austin denied that the Pentagon funds or supports such activities.

Earlier this month, US Congressman Chip Roy sent a letter to Austin requesting a list detailing Pride Month events associated with the Pentagon and their related costs.