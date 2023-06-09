UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Was Not Aware Of US Military Drag Events Until Spring Congressional Hearing

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Pentagon Says Was Not Aware of US Military Drag Events Until Spring Congressional Hearing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) US Defense Department leaders were not aware of the practice of US military-backed drag shows events until lawmakers informed them during a congressional hearing earlier this year, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"We became aware of the drag events during an April (sic) congressional hearing, that there were drag events scheduled to take place at DoD installations and facilities, and so the Secretary (Lloyd Austin) advised that the department will not host such events," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The policy of not hosting drag events at US military installations is "long standing," Ryder added.

The statement comes amid so-called lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Pride Month, which Ryder said the Pentagon recognizes.

In late March, US Congressman Matt Gaetz informed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley about the events during a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

Milley requested copies of reports on the matter noting that it was the first time he was hearing of the events and that he does not agree with the practice. Austin denied that the Pentagon funds or supports such activities.

Earlier this month, US Congressman Chip Roy sent a letter to Austin requesting a list detailing Pride Month events associated with the Pentagon and their related costs.

Related Topics

Hearing Pentagon Gay Austin March April

Recent Stories

UAE Fund Transfer System processed transactions wo ..

UAE Fund Transfer System processed transactions worth AED 3.89 trillion in Q1 20 ..

39 seconds ago
 Students across the UAE take part in MBRSC’s spa ..

Students across the UAE take part in MBRSC’s space science education programme

1 hour ago
 Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Se ..

Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Seeing More Alignment in Defense ..

1 hour ago
 Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support ..

Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support From Congress to Fund Aid for ..

1 hour ago
 PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

1 hour ago
 US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Suppli ..

US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Supplies Not Target of Sanctions - D ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.