Pentagon Says Welcomes Maintaining Open Line of Communications With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

The US Department of Defense welcomes maintaining an open line of communications with Russia following the call, first in months, between the two defense chiefs on Friday, Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The US Department of Defense welcomes maintaining an open line of communications with Russia following the call, first in months, between the two defense chiefs on Friday, Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said.

"Today provided an opportunity to connect.

It was something that the (US) Secretary (of Defense Lloyd Austin) initiated. It was an opportunity to have a call with (Russian) Minister (of Defense Sergei) Shoigu. We welcome maintaining an open line of communication. Dialogue is good here," Singh said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Friday, Austin in a call with Shoigu emphasized the importance of keeping lines of communication between the two countries open amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.