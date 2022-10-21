UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Welcomes Maintaining Open Line Of Communications With Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Pentagon Says Welcomes Maintaining Open Line of Communications With Russia

The US Department of Defense welcomes maintaining an open line of communications with Russia following the call, first in months, between the two defense chiefs on Friday, Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The US Department of Defense welcomes maintaining an open line of communications with Russia following the call, first in months, between the two defense chiefs on Friday, Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said.

"Today provided an opportunity to connect.

It was something that the (US) Secretary (of Defense Lloyd Austin) initiated. It was an opportunity to have a call with (Russian) Minister (of Defense Sergei) Shoigu. We welcome maintaining an open line of communication. Dialogue is good here," Singh said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Friday, Austin in a call with Shoigu emphasized the importance of keeping lines of communication between the two countries open amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon Austin

Recent Stories

Biden Says Would Not Support Permanent Repeal of D ..

Biden Says Would Not Support Permanent Repeal of Debt Ceiling

3 minutes ago
 PTI protesters disperse at Faizabad

PTI protesters disperse at Faizabad

4 minutes ago
 National Mammography Day observed

National Mammography Day observed

4 minutes ago
 Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon Sentenced to 4 Months, $6, ..

Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon Sentenced to 4 Months, $6,500 Fine for Contempt of Congr ..

6 minutes ago
 US Has Means, Will to Support Ukraine in Conflict ..

US Has Means, Will to Support Ukraine in Conflict With Russia - Biden

6 minutes ago
 CDWP approves Rs.30 billion from SDF for AJK: Tanv ..

CDWP approves Rs.30 billion from SDF for AJK: Tanveer Ilyas

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.