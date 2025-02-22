Pentagon Says Will Cut Civilian Workforce By At Least 5%
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 12:30 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The US Defense Department will cut its civilian workforce by at least five percent starting next week, the Pentagon said Friday, as President Donald Trump continues slashing the government payroll.
Trump's administration has already begun firing thousands of other Federal workers who are on probationary status, and the cuts at the Defense Department -- the largest employer in the United States -- will also focus on recently hired employees.
"We anticipate reducing the department's civilian workforce by 5-8 percent to produce efficiencies and refocus the department on the president's priorities and restoring readiness in the force," Darin Selnick, who is performing the duties of undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, said in a statement.
"We expect approximately 5,400 probationary workers will be released beginning next week as part of this initial effort, after which we will implement a hiring freeze while we conduct a further analysis of our personnel needs," Selnick said.
The Defense Department employs more than 900,000 civilians, meaning that cuts of five percent would affect a total of more than 45,000 jobs.
A day before the announcement, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a video message that "it is simply not in the public interest to retain individuals whose contributions are not mission critical."
"Common sense would tell us where we should start, right -- we start with poor performers amongst our probationary employees," Hegseth said.
