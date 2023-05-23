UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilots On F-16 Jets At Contact Group Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 11:52 PM

The United States and other countries backing the government in Kiev will discuss training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets during the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday

"There will also be a discussion about F-16 training," Ryder said during a press briefing in response to a question about the upcoming Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting.

Air defense and ammunition needs are also expected to be areas of priority for Ukraine during the meeting, Ryder also said.

The United States hopes to begin training Ukrainians on F-16 jets within "weeks or months" at a location in Europe, Ryder added.

