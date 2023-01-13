Pentagon Says Will Not Drop US Below Defense Readiness Requirements While Arming Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The United States will not allow defense stocks to drop below readiness requirements in its effort to supply Ukraine with military equipment, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"We will not go below our readiness requirements as we take into consideration what Ukraine's security assistance needs are," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Monitoring US stockpile levels is difficult amid the billions of Dollars in arms being transferred to Ukraine, US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Force Readiness Kimberly Jackson said in December.

Fellow members of the NATO alliance likewise face arms shortages due to their response to the conflict in Ukraine, US NATO Representative Julianne Smith also said last month.