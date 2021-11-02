(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby on Monday declined to speculate on whether the United States would approve Turkey's request for F-16 fighter jets.

"I'm not going to get into specifics about potential foreign military sales, that's the realm of the State Department," Kirby said during a press briefing.

"I'm not going to speculate one way or the other about the F-16s."

Kirby added that a meeting between US and Turkish delegations in Ankara last week about the removal of Turkey from the F-35 program was productive and professional in tone.