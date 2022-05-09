UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Will Use Remaining $100Mln In Drawdown Funds To Further Arm Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Pentagon Says Will Use Remaining $100Mln in Drawdown Funds to Further Arm Ukraine

The United States will use the remaining $100 million in presidential drawdown funds to send further military support to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, a senior Defense Department official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The United States will use the remaining $100 million in presidential drawdown funds to send further military support to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, a senior Defense Department official said on Monday.

"We still have a lot of the $100 million left and I'm sure we will use it. It's just a matter of how we work it out with Ukrainians," the official said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States Million

Recent Stories

Moldova Worried by Transnistria Incidents But Sees ..

Moldova Worried by Transnistria Incidents But Sees Low Risk of Escalation - Prim ..

2 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Havana Hotel Blast Rises to 35 - R ..

Death Toll From Havana Hotel Blast Rises to 35 - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Those using derogatory remarks against institution ..

Those using derogatory remarks against institutions will have to be answerable: ..

2 minutes ago
 Iran Pledges to Make Effort in Advocating Peace in ..

Iran Pledges to Make Effort in Advocating Peace in Ukraine - State Media

2 minutes ago
 China starts world's 1st sequential trial on Omicr ..

China starts world's 1st sequential trial on Omicron-specific vaccine

2 minutes ago
 Police conducts search operation around GPO chowk

Police conducts search operation around GPO chowk

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.