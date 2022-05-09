Pentagon Says Will Use Remaining $100Mln in Drawdown Funds to Further Arm Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The United States will use the remaining $100 million in presidential drawdown funds to send further military support to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, a senior Defense Department official said on Monday.

"We still have a lot of the $100 million left and I'm sure we will use it. It's just a matter of how we work it out with Ukrainians," the official said.