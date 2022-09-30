WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States will not speculate or get ahead of an investigation by European partners of the apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday in response to reports that US aircraft circled the site of the incident throughout September.

Data from Flightradar24 analyzed by Sputnik showed that US military helicopters earlier this month, prior to the incident, regularly circled for hours around the area where the gas leaks occurred on the Nord Stream pipelines near Bornholm Island.

"We are not going to speculate or get ahead of European efforts to investigate the cause," the spokesperson said. "We stand ready to support European efforts to mitigate potential environmental impact."