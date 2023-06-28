WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Pentagon will not be providing any timeline for the deliveries of Bradley and Stryker vehicles to Ukraine but will move them as soon as possible, press secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"I'm not going to give a specific timeline other than to say we will move equipment there as quickly as possible, and I think our track record shows that we've been able to move things quickly," Ryder said during a press briefing.

There will not be announcements on military equipment delivery timelines, he added, noting that they will "appear on the battlefield" quickly.

Earlier today, the Pentagon unveiled a new $500 million military aid package for Ukraine that included 30 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 25 Stryker armored personnel carriers, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, as well as more munitions for Patriot defense systems and HIMARS systems.