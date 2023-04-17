Pentagon Says Working With Justice Dept. to Determine Jurisdiction in Document Leaker Case

The US Defense Department is working with the Justice Department to determine whether the servicemember suspected of leaking classified documents online should be tried in a civilian or military court, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The US Defense Department is working with the Justice Department to determine whether the servicemember suspected of leaking classified documents online should be tried in a civilian or military court, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Monday.

"In terms of jurisdiction, it's something that we're working through with the Department of Justice," Singh said during a press briefing.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year old member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking classified US defense documents online.

The Justice Department is leading an investigation into the leak, while the Pentagon is focused on reviewing classified material access protocols, Singh said.