UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Working With Justice Dept. To Determine Jurisdiction In Document Leaker Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Pentagon Says Working With Justice Dept. to Determine Jurisdiction in Document Leaker Case

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The US Defense Department is working with the Justice Department to determine whether the servicemember suspected of leaking classified documents online should be tried in a civilian or military court, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Monday.

"In terms of jurisdiction, it's something that we're working through with the Department of Justice," Singh said during a press briefing.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year old member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking classified US defense documents online.

The Justice Department is leading an investigation into the leak, while the Pentagon is focused on reviewing classified material access protocols, Singh said.

Related Topics

Pentagon FBI Court

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly fulfills Dur-e-Fishan’s wish

Sajal Aly fulfills Dur-e-Fishan’s wish

10 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Working With Justice Dept. to Determ ..

Pentagon Says Working With Justice Dept. to Determine Jurisdiction in Document L ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes bridging of differences by Saudi ..

Pakistan welcomes bridging of differences by Saudi Arabia, Iran: PM

20 minutes ago
 Twitter Labels Prominent French Media Corporations ..

Twitter Labels Prominent French Media Corporations as 'Publicly-Funded Media'

5 minutes ago
 Legislation discrete power of Parliament: Special ..

Legislation discrete power of Parliament: Special Assistant to the Prime Ministe ..

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls Words of UK, US, Canada Ambassadors o ..

Moscow Calls Words of UK, US, Canada Ambassadors on Kara-Murza's Sentence Interf ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.