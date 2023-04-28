UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Working With State Dept. To Identify US Nationals Seeking To Leave Sudan

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Pentagon Says Working With State Dept. to Identify US Nationals Seeking to Leave Sudan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The US Department of Defense is working closely with the State Department to identify those American citizens who want to leave Sudan amid the ongoing military clashes in the country, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"We are committed to assisting State Department with the evacuation of US citizens that are seeking to depart the country and we're looking to help do that in the most safe and secure way possible," Ryder said during a press briefing. "We're working very closely with the State Department to identify the number of Americans who want to leave Sudan."

So far, the number of US nationals who want to depart Sudan is "relatively low," Ryder noted.

The spokesperson reiterated that the Pentagon remains primarily focused on a land evacuation route from the country as the best way to get large numbers of American citizens out of the country.

The United States does not have any military forces on the ground in Sudan and because of that, the Pentagon and the State Department will work together to hire local nationals to assist in the process of evacuation, Ryder added.

Sine mid-April, Sudan has been gripped by intense fighting between the armed forces and the rival paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, with the epicenter in Khartoum.

The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet. On Tuesday, UN Special Representative Volker Perthes said that there are no clear signs that either of the parties to the conflict in Sudan is ready to negotiate yet.

