Pentagon Says Would Support Ukrainian Operation to Take Crimea Back

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The United States considers Crimea a part of Ukraine and would support an operation by Kiev to take it back, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.

"If they (the Ukrainians) decide to conduct an operation within Crimea, they are well within their bounds," Singh said during a press briefing. "You've seen the United States be there for Ukraine and this (Defense) department has said that we will be with Ukraine for as long as it takes, that includes an operation in Crimea. That is a sovereign part of their country, and they have every right to take that back."

Singh pointed out that the United States does not dictate to the Ukrainians how to run their defense operations and it is up to Kiev to make the decisions about their operations and when to conduct them.

Earlier on Thursday, The New York Times reported that the Biden administration is considering providing Ukraine with the weapons necessary to target the Crimean Peninsula, an area that has proven instrumental for Russia's operations during the ongoing special military operation.

Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which over 96% of the peninsula's voters were in favor of reunification. Ukraine still considers Crimea to be a part of its territory, calling it temporarily occupied.