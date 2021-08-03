Pentagon Scene Still Active, Emergency Workers Encounter Patients - Rescue Service

The shooting scene at the Department of Defense is still active, with emergency workers encountering multiple patients, the Arlington Fire and Rescue service said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The shooting scene at the Department of Defense is still active, with emergency workers encountering multiple patients, the Arlington Fire and Rescue service said on Tuesday.

"#Update - Scene is still active, ACFD [Arlington County Fire Department] did encounter multiple patients. NFI [non-food item] on patient status will be provided," the service said via Twitter.