Pentagon Scraps JEDI Cloud Contract Disputed Between Microsoft, Amazon

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

Pentagon Scraps JEDI Cloud Contract Disputed Between Microsoft, Amazon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The Biden administration has scrapped its proposed $10 billion competition originally between microsoft and Amazon to produce a gigantic Cloud system for the entire armed forces, the Department of Defense announced on Tuesday.

"Today, the Department of Defense canceled the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) Cloud solicitation and initiated contract termination procedures," the Defense Department said in a press release.

The department has determined that due to evolving requirements and industry advances, the JEDI Cloud contract no longer meets its needs, the release explained. JEDI was developed when Pentagon needs were different and CSPs technology and cloud technology was less mature, it said

"...(O)ur landscape has advanced and a new way-ahead is warranted to achieve dominance in both traditional and non-traditional warfighting domains," acting Defense Department Chief Information Officer John Sherman said in the release.

The Department continues to have unmet cloud capability gaps for enterprise-wide, commercial cloud services and these needs have only advanced in recent years with efforts such as Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and the Artificial Intelligence and Data Acceleration (ADA) initiative, the release noted.

The Defense Department now intends to seek proposals from Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS), as available market research indicates that these two vendors are the only Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) capable of meeting its requirements, the release stated.

Microsoft was awarded the earlier contract in 2019 but Amazon filed a lawsuit arguing that then-President Donald Trump was biased against the company because of his repeated clashes with its CEO and founder Jeff Bezos. who also owns the Washington Post newspaper.

In 2020, the Defense Department Inspector-General concluded in a report that the awarding of the contract had not been influenced by the Trump White House.

