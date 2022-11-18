Pentagon Seeking Sources of Artillery Data Systems for Ukraine, Taiwan - Notice

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Pentagon is seeking to identify possible sources of artillery data systems to use with High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) in Ukraine, Latvia and Taiwan, according to an official US government contract notice posted Friday.

"The US Army Contracting Command ... is issuing this Sources Sought notice as a means of conducting market research to identify potential sources having an interest in, industry technologies available and capability to fulfill Foreign Military Sales requirements," the notice said.

"The purpose of this market research/sources sought is to identify interested sources that are certified and able to provide requirements to Taiwan/Latvia/Ukraine."

The US military seeks providers of International Field Artillery Tactical Data System (IFATDS) Software, related training and support for the system, the notice said.

The notice requested interested parties submit a brief description of their company and its ability to meet requirements. Multiple awards may be made, the notice added.