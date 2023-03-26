UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Seeking To Attract Start-Ups To Defense Contracts To Keep Up With China - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Pentagon Seeking to Attract Start-Ups to Defense Contracts to Keep Up With China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) The Pentagon is seeking to tap Silicon Valley start-ups for its defense contracts in order to keep up with China's military tech development, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

In particular, the US Defense Department hopes to attract start-ups to finance and devise new types of weapons and "more-nimble" suppliers, the report said.

The US defense industry has grown to be dependent on "a few large companies" that receive state funding for research. This situation causes concern and drives the need to look for new solutions that meet Pentagon's requirements, the newspaper reported.

The US defense and aerospace industry is currently receiving around $6 billion from private capital annually, a significant increase from just $1 billion in 2017, as shown by data from private market data provider PitchBook Data Inc.

In contrast to the United States, China is reported to be more actively recruiting private companies to develop new types of weapons. Beijing's capital infusions into the tech sector have exceeded $1 trillion, the newspaper reported, citing Steve Blank, co-founder of the Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation at Stanford University.

Related Topics

China Pentagon Beijing United States Sunday 2017 Market From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Investopia platform connects the world for investm ..

Investopia platform connects the world for investment in Africa&#039;s new econo ..

2 minutes ago
 Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies ..

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies of Imran Khan: PM

2 hours ago
 President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1, ..

President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1,000 women as game developers

2 hours ago
 UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water securit ..

UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water security will be core part of COP28 a ..

2 hours ago
 DP World’s overseas logistics investments since ..

DP World’s overseas logistics investments since 2012 cross $10 billion mark

4 hours ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign rec ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign records AED247 million and 13,000 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.