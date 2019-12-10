UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

Pentagon Seeks Private Partners in Drive to Dominate Global 5G Domain - Notice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The US Department of Defense said in a special notice on Monday that it has issued follow-up request for private industry proposals to develop 5G technology with military applications.

"The Department of Defense issued a second special notice Monday, December 9, calling for additional industry input on 5G technology development," the notice said.

The US Army Contracting Command has entered into an agreement with the National Spectrum Consortium for five years so that government and industry can develop spectrum access technologies and protect US activity in the electromagnetic spectrum domain, the notice said.

"Only one such Consortium, the National Spectrum Consortium, encompasses the expertise, knowledge, technologies and innovation needed to perform coordinated research and development to advance better use of the electromagnetic spectrum," the notice said.

Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Lisa Porter said in October that experiments would be carried out at four site locations on using 5G to expand the use of virtual reality systems in training and mission planning, improving logistics and dynamic spectrum sharing.

