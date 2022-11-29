Pentagon Seeks Research Services for Employing Lethal Capabilities of Drones - Notice

The US Department of Defense seeks research services to identify innovative ways to use lethal and non-lethal delivery capabilities in unmanned aerial systems (UAVs), according to a solicitation notice published this week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The US Department of Defense seeks research services to identify innovative ways to use lethal and non-lethal delivery capabilities in unmanned aerial systems (UAVs), according to a solicitation notice published this week.

"The Army Contracting Command-Research Triangle Park Contracting Office is issuing this source sought synopsis as a means of conducting market research to identify parties having an interest in and the resources to support the requirement for research in employing lethal and non-lethal effects delivery capabilities from unmanned aerial systems," the notice said on Monday.

More specifically, the US Defense Department is looking to explore kinetic delivery options of both UAVs with built-in kinetic capability and those that can be retrofitted with munition carry-and-release capabilities, according to the notice.

The notice clarifies that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has demonstrated the effectiveness of UAVs in intelligence gathering, reconnaissance and strike actions on the battlefield.

Companies should express their interest in the procurement no later than December 15, according to the notice.