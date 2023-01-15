UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Seeks To Ink Contract On Technical Assistance For Patriot Systems In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Pentagon Seeks to Ink Contract on Technical Assistance for Patriot Systems in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) The Pentagon seeks to sign a contract with defense industry giant Raytheon Technologies for the procurement of technical assistance in support of the Patriot air defense system that will be supplied to Ukraine, according to a posting on the government's System for Award Management (SAM) website on Saturday.

In December 2022, the US administration announced a $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, including one Patriot air defense system. That commitment was followed by another one made by Germany earlier this month.

"RTX (Raytheon Technologies) shall provide TA to consist of advice and assistance in the planning, operation, maintenance, repair, and sustainment of the Ukraine Air Defense PATRIOT Weapon System, associated equipment and logistics support elements," the posting read.

The US Department of Defense intends to receive a commercial offer only from Raytheon Technologies, which manufactures the weapon system, but other companies are encouraged to contact the defense firm for subcontracting opportunities.

Related Topics

Ukraine Pentagon Germany December From Government Industry Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

39 minutes ago
 Govt with clear mandate essential for overcoming f ..

Govt with clear mandate essential for overcoming financial woes: President Dr Ar ..

40 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs 9th cabinet meeting

42 minutes ago
 Elections to help meet challenges facing Pakistan: ..

Elections to help meet challenges facing Pakistan: President Dr Arif Alvi

56 minutes ago
 Liverpool&#039;s dire season continues; City slip ..

Liverpool&#039;s dire season continues; City slip to Derby defeat at Old Traffor ..

1 hour ago
 ASO detains oil tanker with smuggled petrol in DG ..

ASO detains oil tanker with smuggled petrol in DG Khan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.