Pentagon Sees Importance Of Speedy Production For 'High-Volume Fight' - Official
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The United States has realized amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine the importance of speedy production of military equipment and ammunition to be used in a "high-volume" fight, US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said on Tuesday.
"Ukraine has been a wake-up call," LaPlante said. "We are seeing the importance of production speed for a high-volume fight."
LaPlante noted that the United States provided through production and from existing stockpiles to its allies and partners more than a million 155 caliber rounds last year.
The countries of the so-called collective West ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The assistance includes air defense missiles and guns, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and ammunition.
Russia has repeatedly warned against such actions that bring about further escalation and could lead to the United States' and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.