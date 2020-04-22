UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Sees Kim Jong Un In 'full Control' Of NKorean Military, Nukes Pmh/jm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:09 PM

Pentagon sees Kim Jong Un in 'full control' of NKorean military, nukes pmh/jm

A top US general said Wednesday that the US military had no indication that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been incapacitated or lost any control of the country's military

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :A top US general said Wednesday that the US military had no indication that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been incapacitated or lost any control of the country's military.

Asked about reports that Kim had undergone surgery and may be still under treatment, Pentagon Joint Chiefs Vice Chair General John Hyten said, "I can tell you that in the intel I don't have anything to confirm or deny anything along those lines.

""I assume that Kim Jong Un is still in full control of the Korean nuclear force and the Korean military forces," he said.

"I have no reason not to assume that," he added in a briefing for reporters.

Related Topics

Nuclear Pentagon Kim Jong May Top

Recent Stories

Saudi King approves performing Taraweeh Prayer in ..

10 minutes ago

UAE, South Korea discuss ways of enhancing coopera ..

10 minutes ago

Switzerland to stock shops with a million masks a ..

1 minute ago

PTI leader condemns arrest of traders

2 minutes ago

Canada Nears 39,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 1,87 ..

2 minutes ago

Industrial Unit sealed for not adopting anti-coron ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.