Pentagon Sees Latest Rocket Attacks Against US Forces In Iraq As 'Serious Threat'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Pentagon Sees Latest Rocket Attacks Against US Forces in Iraq as 'Serious Threat'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The US Defense Department views the latest rocket and drone attacks against US interests in Iraq as a serious threat, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"These attacks, they're using lethal weaponry.

I don't know how you can say anything other than it's a serious threat," Kirby said when asked how threatening the latest rocket and drone attacks are in Iraq.

Earlier this week, two members of the US military were injured after 14 rockets were fired at Ain Al-Assad Air Base, which hosts Coalition troops in Iraq.

