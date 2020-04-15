Pentagon Sees Next Potential Coronavirus Hotspots in Miami, Boston And Chicago - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The Pentagon is preparing to respond to the next possible wave of hotspots of COVID-19 in the cities of Miami, Boston and Chicago, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We're looking at putting two urban Army medical task forces into Boston, for example, we're looking at deploying personnel to Miami," Esper said. "Chicago may be where we may move the Seattle Army field hospital.

Esper said the Federal Emergency Management Agency would make the ultimate decision on where emergency should be deployed.

The defense chief said he has spoken with about 20 US governors to discuss ways the Defense Department can best assist in COVID-19 response efforts.

The United States has more than 598,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 25,000 deaths due to the disease as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center.