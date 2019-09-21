Pentagon sending reinforcements to Gulf following attacks in Saudi

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Friday that the United States will send reinforcements to the Gulf at the request of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, following attacks on Saudi oil facilities which it attributes to Iran

The exact number of reinforcements and type of equipment were not yet decided but would be part of a "moderate deployment" to the region, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joe Dunford said.