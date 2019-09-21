UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Sending Reinforcements To Gulf Following Attacks In Saudi

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 11:42 AM

Pentagon sending reinforcements to Gulf following attacks in Saudi

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Friday that the United States will send reinforcements to the Gulf at the request of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, following attacks on Saudi oil facilities which it attributes to Iran

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ):Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Friday that the United States will send reinforcements to the Gulf at the request of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, following attacks on Saudi oil facilities which it attributes to Iran.

The exact number of reinforcements and type of equipment were not yet decided but would be part of a "moderate deployment" to the region, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joe Dunford said.

Related Topics

Iran Oil Saudi United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

21 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

36 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

36 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

36 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

51 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.