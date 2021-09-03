Pentagon Sets Up Supply Chain Resiliency Working Group - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The US Defense Department announced on Friday that it has created a new working group to tackle the issue of making the military industrial supply chain for weapons, equipment and spare parts resilient to bottlenecks and other failures.

"On August 30, Gregory Kausner, performing the duties of Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, established a department-wide supply chain resiliency working group," the Defense Department said in a press release.

The purpose of the new group is to address systemic barriers currently limiting supply chain visibility, conduct resilience assessments, and develop effective mitigation actions, the release said.

"We are working to solve a problem that took 50 years to evolve. A comprehensive strategic approach will take time, dedicated attention, and resources. Effective implementation begins with understanding our vulnerabilities and the necessary responses ... across critical supply chains," Kausner said.

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the need for resiliency in the US industrial base leading to President Joe Biden's Executive Order 14017 in February in which he directed the Federal government to undertake a comprehensive review of critical supply chains to identify risks and address vulnerabilities, the release said.